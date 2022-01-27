While David is out of town, Doug Hughes steps in to host this week’s show. Retirement Equation. What do we have that’s in total control, some control, or are things out of control? This covers everything from asset allocation, saving/spending, longevity, employment, market returns, and policy regarding. Doug also covers retirement readiness when looking at Medicare and answering the big questions:

When do you enroll?

How to get coverage?

When can you make changes to your Health Plan?

and more…