Retirement, Medicare, and Social Security Updates

This week Doug Hughes will be hosting the show with appearances by CFC’s own Josh Norris, Rod Holloway, and Wayne Thacker. This is an advisor packed show you don’t want to miss!

Doug will be discussing the Retirement Equation and continuing our conversations for Retirement Readiness.

Josh will provide updates on Medicare. What are the recent changes to cost and coverage? When should you apply for Medicare and how do we pay for it?

Lastly, Wayne will provide an update for Social Security claiming strategies.