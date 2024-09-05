Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

2025 the Final Drive S2 E1 – Bond Vigilantes and US Debt

by Leave a Comment

We’re back with a new season of 2025: The Final Drive!

In this episode, David discusses the idea of “Bond Vigilantes” – when are countries going to stop buying American debt?  The US is nearing the point where it will spend more money on debt than defense spending.  Listen to David talk about how the US got out of debt after World War II and what the next President will need to do about the national deficit.

What does that mean for Americans?  You’ll have to listen to the full episode to find out.

https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Podcast (wgcl-glass): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *