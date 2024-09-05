2025 the Final Drive S2 E1 – Bond Vigilantes and US Debt

We’re back with a new season of 2025: The Final Drive!

In this episode, David discusses the idea of “Bond Vigilantes” – when are countries going to stop buying American debt? The US is nearing the point where it will spend more money on debt than defense spending. Listen to David talk about how the US got out of debt after World War II and what the next President will need to do about the national deficit.

What does that mean for Americans? You’ll have to listen to the full episode to find out.

https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive