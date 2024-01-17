Bloomington's Voice

2025 the Final Drive S1: E53 – What’s in Store for 2024?

A silver tsunami is coming this year, as more than four million Baby Boomers turn 65 in 2024.

In the episode, David shares about some of the top IRA rulings for 2023, the importance of emergency savings, federal estate taxes, what listeners can expect this year as part of the SECURE Act… and the possible benefits of moving to Florida.

Grab a slice of pie (there’s a reason for that teaser) and enjoy!

