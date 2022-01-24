WGCL Radio

2025 The Final Drive EP:1 Why Is This So Important?

2025, The Final Drive is a metaphor from my football playing and coaching days. It is an attempt to emphasize the importance of the last chance, time is ticking, and now is the time to go! During this episode I get into the why’s of this podcast, my book, and my entire mission to serve people and continue financial education. Don’t roll that window shade down and ignore, get ready to ride the tracks of this train heading straight for you: higher taxes.

