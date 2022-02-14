2025 The Final Drive – E4 – The Blitz Is On

During this episode David begins discussing Longevity Risk.

This is will be a reoccurring topic that addresses long term care, not running out of money, and leaving a legacy you can be proud of; to name a few.

If you are 5 years away from retirement, now is the time to get serious about putting money into a Roth; but if you are 1 year away you should wait.

Why?

Listen in and David will explain.