2025 The Final Drive – E32 – Investment Properties and the Tax Deferred Exchange

You own an investment property and want to sell it; but you also don’t want to pay all that tax.

In this week’s episode David discusses the benefits of doing a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange for investment properties.

Plus, learn how to have your cake and eat it too, by pulling out some money tax free, before or after a transaction is complete!

This is not a recommendation for a 1031 Exchange, the mention of a 1031 Exchange in this Pod Cast is for Educational and Informational Purposes only.

https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive