2025 The Final Drive – E29 – Special Edition – Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Special Edition on the “inflation reduction act of 2022” or should we call it the “we hope it doesn’t cause more debt act”?

More spending with the hopes of increasing revenue with a minimum corporate tax and increasing IRS audits – we’ll see if it works, but it rarely does.

It just reinforces we are addicted to debt that we never intend to pay back, even though we will try.

The passage of this new bill simply reinforces that fact that taxes must go up to pay for our past, and now our future promises.

We must act now to get ourself out of the cross hairs of higher taxes!

