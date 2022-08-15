WGCL Radio

2025 The Final Drive – E28 – Recap Discussion with Martin James Part 3/3

Getting more personal with Martin James in our last installment of part 3 of 3.

Join David and Martin in their discussion of QCDs:

How can you help your own CPA when filing?

Later they get into how to manage a step-up cost basis.

How can you manage a step-up cost basis with married couples?

This hasn’t been on David’s radar yet, but thanks to Martin’s own research and advice David learns more about how it works.

Did you know there are different rules for this basis in other states?

https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive

