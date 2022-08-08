2025 The Final Drive – E27 – Recap Discussion with Martin James Part 2/3

Join David and his Guest Martin James as they embark on a 3-part series, this is part 2 or 3.

Martin, a recovering CPA, has also projected tax changes coming at the end of 2025 due to our Marginal Tax System.

How will this affect our current bracket rates?

Have you ever thought to yourself:

What is Stealth tax?

How does this affect me?

What is the history?

https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive