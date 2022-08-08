WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

2025 The Final Drive – E27 – Recap Discussion with Martin James Part 2/3

by Leave a Comment

Join David and his Guest Martin James as they embark on a 3-part series, this is part 2 or 3.

Martin, a recovering CPA, has also projected tax changes coming at the end of 2025 due to our Marginal Tax System.

How will this affect our current bracket rates?

Have you ever thought to yourself:

What is Stealth tax?

How does this affect me?

What is the history?

https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Podcast (wgcl-glass): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.