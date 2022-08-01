2025 The Final Drive – E25 – Recap Discussion with Martin James Part 1/3

Bloomington roots grow deep when these 2 individuals get to talking.
Join David and his Guest Martin James as they embark on a 3-part series, this is part 1 of 3.
Martin James is a recovering CPA now turned Fly Fishing Instructor.
Martin is a Charter Member in the Ed Slott’s Elite Group with David.
This episode begins with discussions about previous Final Drive episodes on managing your taxes: Medicare Premiums, Roth Conversions, tax changes coming, and more.
https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive
