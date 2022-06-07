2025 The Final Drive – E19: RMDs Paying Off US Deficits

Why are they proposing our Required Distribution age on our IRA’s and 401K’s be 75 as part of The Secure Act 2?

David explains how budgets are made, by occasionally pulling forward expenses and pushing out revenue to cover the cost.

How demographics, projected retirement plan balances, line up perfectly to the new RMD age to pay for our projected spending.

Once again proving our Retirement accounts are squarely in the crosshairs of higher taxes and what you should do about it.

https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive