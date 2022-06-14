2025 The Final Drive – E1:20- Inflation in Washington

Out of control debt and spending how does inflation help or hurt our debt problem?
What’s the appetite of Washington to do anything about it? Not much for now – but nothing happens in America until there is a crisis.
More reasons to take a proactive approach to move your retirement out of the cross hairs of higher taxes coming.
https://www.cfci.us/2025-the-final-drive
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Podcast (wgcl-glass): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Leave a Reply