North wins the title on a Gavin Reed 3 point shot right before time expires. Joe Smith and Terry Stultz plus all of the post game coverage/celebration.

Gavin Reed hits a 3 with 0.4 on the clock to win the Sectional! 43-41 Cougars. Let’s go Cougars! pic.twitter.com/QafCpTyqeR — BHSN Athletics (@BHSNathletics) March 5, 2023