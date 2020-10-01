WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports — Big Weekend for South Football, Kate Lewis

by Leave a Comment

Photo: Hoosier Times

South hosts  Columbus North in our game of the week 630 Friday. Kate Lewis is on to the State Finals in Girls Golf.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *