WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

Busy week for IU Men’s Soccer and Victor Bezzera but a sad day for Indiana Basketball fans as Bobby “Slick” Leonard passed away at 88.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *