The Fever have clinched a playoff spot behind Eastern Conference Player of the Week Caitlin Clark and her red-hot scoring teammate Kelsey Mitchell. Bloomington North picked up the first win of the Anthony Lindsey era, shutting out BNL 45-0 Friday night, the first of hopefully many to come. Joe and Dave head to South for Week 3 Friday for a 7:30 kick off at Huff Memorial.

