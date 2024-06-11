Caitlin Clark snubbed from the Olympics so all her attention will turn to her Fever teammates. Former South standout Trevor McConnell has Barr-Reeve ready for the state title game in baseball.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL
Caitlin Clark snubbed from the Olympics so all her attention will turn to her Fever teammates. Former South standout Trevor McConnell has Barr-Reeve ready for the state title game in baseball.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Host of the Glass in the Afternoon program from 3 to 6 weekdays. Formerly Glass in the Morning. and In the Zone.
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply