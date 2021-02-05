WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

Victorious night for the boys of the city schools in hoops. Jason Speer and JR Holmes check in post game.  Photo Hoosier Times

Podcast (wgcl-glass): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *