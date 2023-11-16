Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. I checked the NFL broadcast schedule and was surprised to see that WGCL is not airing the “Black Friday” between MIA and NYJ. Like a lot of folks I do not get Prime Video to watch.

  2. Hello Bill
    We will be carrying all six high school championship games, three on Friday and three on Saturday.
    Thank you for listening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *