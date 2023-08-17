Joe Smith Reports

Update on local Bloomington Tight Ends from position coach Kevin Wright. Anthony Richardson has been anointed QB1 for the Indianapolis Colts by Head Coach Shane Steichen.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL
Update on local Bloomington Tight Ends from position coach Kevin Wright. Anthony Richardson has been anointed QB1 for the Indianapolis Colts by Head Coach Shane Steichen.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply