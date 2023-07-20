Scott Rolen is heading to Cooperstown this weekend to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. Scott Fischer is getting ready for his first season as Edgewood Mustangs football coach.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL
Scott Rolen is heading to Cooperstown this weekend to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame. Scott Fischer is getting ready for his first season as Edgewood Mustangs football coach.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply