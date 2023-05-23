Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

Softball Sectionals begin Monday night. Shonda Stanton and Team 50 bow out of the NCAA tournament in the regional final.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *