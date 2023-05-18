Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

Image

Busy tennis schedule this week for the girls of Monroe County! Basketball season next year will come with different rules regarding fouls and free throws.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *