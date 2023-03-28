Joe Smith Reports

Head Coaches with IU and local ties excelling in the spotlight of March. Dusty May and FAU are heading to the Final Four in Houston. Matt Roth and FW Blackhawk Christian are 2A State Champs.

Dusty May's journey to the #MFinalFour is amazing 🙌 96-00 IU Manager

05-06 EMU Assistant

06-07 Murray St Assistant

07-09 UAB Assistant

09-15 LA Tech Assistant

15-18 UF Assistant

18-present FAU Head Coach#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ESXzB5M9NI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 28, 2023

The Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Braves are the 2023 Class 2A State Champions! This is their third Basketball state title in school history! 🏀🏆🏆🏆 @BCSAD pic.twitter.com/epSsSsAwxb — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) March 25, 2023