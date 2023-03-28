Joe Smith Reports

Head Coaches with IU and local ties excelling in the spotlight of March. Dusty May and FAU are heading to the Final Four in Houston. Matt Roth and FW Blackhawk Christian are 2A State Champs.
Dusty May's journey to the #MFinalFour is amazing 🙌
96-00 IU Manager
05-06 EMU Assistant
06-07 Murray St Assistant
07-09 UAB Assistant
09-15 LA Tech Assistant
15-18 UF Assistant
18-present FAU Head Coach#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ESXzB5M9NI
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 28, 2023
The Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Braves are the 2023 Class 2A State Champions! This is their third Basketball state title in school history! 🏀🏆🏆🏆 @BCSAD pic.twitter.com/epSsSsAwxb
— IHSAA (@IHSAA1) March 25, 2023
