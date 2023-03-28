Joe Smith Reports

Bloomington's Voice

Head Coaches with IU and local ties excelling in the spotlight of March. Dusty May and FAU are heading to the Final Four in Houston. Matt Roth and FW Blackhawk Christian are 2A State Champs.

