Joe Smith Reports

Jason Speer gets win No. 200. JQ Roberts scores his 1,000 point. Hoosiers now have won three straight.

Bloomington North Boys Basketball defeats Terre Haute South 79-54. Congratulations to JQ

Roberts on scoring 1,000 career points and to Coach Jason Speer for getting his 200th career win! Great night for the Cougars! pic.twitter.com/zsBUpuBegz — BHSN Athletics (@BHSNathletics) January 22, 2023