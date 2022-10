Larry Williams talks about Edgewood Regional winner Ryan Rheam. IU Football needs to find answers on defense says Coordinator Chad Wilt.

Ryan Rheam is also REGIONAL CHAMPION for the Panthers! Rheam and Jack Gildea go 1-2 to lead South! #bhssxc2022 #panthers — Bloomington South XC/T&F (@bhssxctf) October 15, 2022