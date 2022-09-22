WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

image.png
credit Glenn Hicks

Cougars on the prowl for Homecoming in our game of the week 7pm/730 kickoff Friday. Indiana Women’s Soccer and Erwin VanBennekom hit the road without having conceded a goal this season. image.png

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.