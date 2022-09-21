WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

May be an image of 11 people, people playing football, people standing and outdoors
Photo via BHSS Football on Facebook

South is flying on the football field and into the top 10 in Class 5A. Ron Helmer hosted many familiar faces last weekend at the IU Cross Country Course.

Image

via @IndianaXCTF

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.