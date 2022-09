South at North as Gabe Johnson looks to make it 9 of the last 11 against City rivals and five straight. Chad Wilt reflects on the defense from Week 1 win vs Illinois.

That was a fun night! One I’ll remember for a long time. Thankful to be a Hoosier and thankful I get to work with these young men. We will enjoy the W. But we will also stay humble and hungry. We must keep getting better! ⚪️🔴 #LEO pic.twitter.com/RhVhXitHfT — Chad Wilt (@ChadWilt) September 3, 2022