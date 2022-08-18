Tom Allen weighs in on local TEs James Bomba and Aaron Steinfeldt and their progress this fall. Scott Bless is excited to see the senior version of star tailback Cody Mikulich.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL
Tom Allen weighs in on local TEs James Bomba and Aaron Steinfeldt and their progress this fall. Scott Bless is excited to see the senior version of star tailback Cody Mikulich.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply