Sam Jones on new policies for Edgewood Athletics this fall. Walt Bell is the new Offensive Coordinator at IU and needs his QBs to do one thing: Win.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL
Sam Jones on new policies for Edgewood Athletics this fall. Walt Bell is the new Offensive Coordinator at IU and needs his QBs to do one thing: Win.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply