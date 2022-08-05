Joe Smith Reports

Scott Bless has big numbers at Bloomington North. Todd Yeagley is getting ready for the 50th season of Indiana Men’s Soccer with a road trip to No. 1 Clemson to start the year.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL
Scott Bless has big numbers at Bloomington North. Todd Yeagley is getting ready for the 50th season of Indiana Men’s Soccer with a road trip to No. 1 Clemson to start the year.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply