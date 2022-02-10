WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

Mike Woodson on what happened in Chicago and what will happen moving forward. Mike Mayer and IU Men’s Golf win the B1G Match Play for the third time and in back-t0-back seasons.

Image

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *