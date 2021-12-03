WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

Big road trip for Mike Woodson and B1g Player of the Week Trayce Jackson-Davis tonight. Todd Yeagley and the Indiana Hoosiers were knocked out of the NCAA tournament in Seattle on Saturday.

Image

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *