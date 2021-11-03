WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

IU Women’s Tennis doubles team of Lara Schneider and Laura Masic playing for an ITA national championship this weekend says Ramiro Azcui. Nick Sheridan on true freshman QB Donaven McCulley

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *