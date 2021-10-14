Joe Smith Reports

IUFB Defensive Coordinator Charlton Warren needs to stop Kenneth Walker III and MSU after the bye week. Kevin Sparks and South Boys Soccer take on Southport in regional soccer.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL
IUFB Defensive Coordinator Charlton Warren needs to stop Kenneth Walker III and MSU after the bye week. Kevin Sparks and South Boys Soccer take on Southport in regional soccer.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply