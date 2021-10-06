Joe Smith Reports

WGCL Radio

Clint Wallman’s Hoosiers pick up the team title at The Pfau Course. Mike Woodson looked and sounded good in candy stripe pants on Hoosier Hysteria!

Photos: IU Athletics/IndyStar.com

