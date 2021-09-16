WGCL Radio

Joe Smith Reports

Scott Bless and the North Cougars play game No. 500 Friday night in front of a Homecoming crowd. Luke Fickell brings his No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats to town to take on the Hoosiers Saturday.

