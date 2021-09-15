WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

City Volleyball battle on Tuesday night as both coaches check in before the game. Tom Allen and IUFB have another big opportunity this weekend. Photos: Herald Times, IU Athletics

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *