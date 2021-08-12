WGCL Radio

Joe Smith Reports

Edgewood Football update with new Head Coach Caleb True and Associate Head Coach from IU Men’s Soccer Kevin Robson.

Photo: Hoosiertimes.com

 Photo By Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics

