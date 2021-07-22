WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

B1G Media Days begin Thursday but Tom Allen and Michael Penix will face media on Friday. Brian Meuhlhaus is one of the newest members of the City Golf Hall of Fame.

Photo: IU Athletics

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *