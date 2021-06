Kyle Schwarber:

16 HR in his last 18 games, tied with Barry Bonds (2001) and Sammy Sosa (1998) for most over an 18-game span in MLB history

He also has 25 HR in 69 games, tying Henry Rodriguez (1996) for fewest games played in a season to reach 25 HR in Nationals/Expos history pic.twitter.com/4ZOcNYBQ5H

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 30, 2021