WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Joe Smith Reports

by Leave a Comment

Sam Jones, assistant coach for the Edgewood Mustangs Baseball team, checks in before Saturday’s regional. Joe explains how football recruiting is getting back to normal.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *