North v South Sectional Baseball Friday – South Head Coach Phil Kleusner.

Mike Woodson provides an update on #IUBB before the summer kicks in.

🎙 @MikeWoodsonNBA: "I'm excited about getting the whole group together and putting a system in place on both ends of the floor."https://t.co/FSj0nOfusc — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 26, 2021