The Bloomington Review

This week Inman welcomes back Skip Chambers and Michael Carter to share about Bloomington and Monroe County history. Michael and Skip are part of a great group of people who work on social media and in-person gatherings to collect and share about local history. The Monroe County History Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month (yes, they are back to social-distant gatherings), and Skip and Michael have all the details.

Plus Inman has your news, sports and weather for the weekend!