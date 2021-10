Pacers Basketball 2021-2022

WGCL is the official home of Indiana Pacers Basketball in Monroe County.

Pacers Broadcast Schedule 2021-22

Date Opponent Pregame Begins 10/20/21 @ CHARLOTTE 6:30PM 10/27/21 @ TORONTO 7PM 11/03/21 NEW YORK 6:30PM 11/10/21 @ DENVER 8:30PM 11/13/21 PHILADELPHIA 6:30PM 11/17/21 @ DETROIT 6:30PM 11/19/21 @ CHARLOTTE 6:30PM 11/20/21 NEW ORLEANS 6:30PM 11/24/21 LOS ANGELES LAKERS 6:30PM 11/26/21 TORONTO 7:30PM 12/01/21 ATLANTA 6:30PM 12/03/21 MIAMI 6:30PM 12/08/21 NEW YORK 6:30PM 12/10/21 DALLAS 6:30PM 12/15/21 @ MILWAUKEE 7:30PM 12/21/21 @ MIAMI 7PM 12/29/21 CHARLOTTE 6:30PM 12/31/21 CHICAGO 2:30PM 01/04/22 NEW YORK 7PM 01/05/22 BROOKLYN 7PM 01/08/22 UTAH 6:30PM 01/12/22 BOSTON 6:30PM 01/14/22 PHOENIX 6:30PM 01/19/22 @ LOS ANGELES LAKERS 10PM 01/26/22 CHARLOTTE 6:30PM 01/28/22 @ OKLAHOMA CITY 7:30PM 01/31/22 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 6:30PM 02/02/22 ORLANDO 6:30PM 02/04/22 CHICAGO 6:30PM 02/08/22 @ ATLANTA 7PM 02/11/22 CLEVELAND 6:30PM 02/13/22 MINNESOTA 2:30PM 02/15/22 @ MILWAUKEE 7:30PM 02/16/22 WASHINGTON 7PM 02/25/22 OKLAHOMA 6:30PM 02/27/22 BOSTON 4:30PM 02/28/22 @ ORLANDO 6:30PM 03/02/22 @ ORLANDO 6:30PM 03/04/22 @ DETROIT 6:30PM 03/06/22 @ WASHINGTON 5:30PM 03/08/22 CLEVELAND 6:30PM 03/12/22 @ SAN ANTONIO 7:30PM 03/23/22 SACRAMENTO 6:30PM 03/28/22 ATLANTA 6:30PM 03/30/22 DENVER 6:30PM 04/01/22 @ BOSTON 7PM 04/03/22 DETROIT 4:30PM 04/05/22 PHILADELPHIA 6:30PM 04/09/22 @ PHILADELPHIA TBD 04/10/22 @ BROOKLYN TBD