2022 NTT Indy Car Broadcast Schedule

Join WGCL  for our coverage of Indy Car this season.

IndyCar Series

Race 1 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Noon Sunday February 27th

Race 2 – XPEL 375 Texas Motor Speedway  March 20 12: 30 pm

Race 3 – Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach April 10 3 pm

Race 4 – GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 14 3 pm

Race 5 – The 106th Indianapolis 500 May 29th 11 am

Race 6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course July 30th Noon

Race 7 – Verizon 200 at the Brickyard July 31st TBD

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

