2022 NTT Indy Car Broadcast Schedule

Join WGCL for our coverage of Indy Car this season.
Race 1 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Noon Sunday February 27th
This car + these streets + those fans 😍
Will you be in the crowd for the @IndyCar season opener @GPSTPETE? #TBT | #FirestoneGP | #INDYCAR #WeAreROKiT | #KLineInsulators pic.twitter.com/dmabyjWN8Q
— AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) February 11, 2022
Race 2 – XPEL 375 Texas Motor Speedway March 20 12: 30 pm
"If you ain't seen a (Texas Motor Speedway) sunset,
Then you ain't met My Texas yet." pic.twitter.com/3kDnziiJip
— Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) February 9, 2022
Race 3 – Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach April 10 3 pm
Race 4 – GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 14 3 pm
There's no place like home. 🧱 🏁
Get your first taste of May at the @GMR_Social Grand Prix May 13-14.
🎟 >>> https://t.co/i8dg8c1oEx#IsItMayYet | #INDYGP pic.twitter.com/N2wz4v1Hi3
— Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) February 14, 2022
Race 5 – The 106th Indianapolis 500 May 29th 11 am
Race 6 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course July 30th Noon
Race 7 – Verizon 200 at the Brickyard July 31st TBD
