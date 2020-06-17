By Keith Klein

(photo credit: ksw.com)



Country superstar Garth Brooks doing a concert at the end of June – in Bloomington. But it won’t be an in-person concert in the traditional sense. Because of COVID-19, this is a drive-in movie theater concert across the country.

Brooks said the drive-in concert “allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community.”

Among the drive-in theatres carrying the concert in Indiana is the Starlite Drive-in in Bloomington

The June 27 concert will be recorded in Nashville. Tickets cost $100 per car or truck. Tickets at each site will be limited and go on sale at 11 a.m. on June 19 on Ticketmaster.

The following Indiana theaters have been selected to show the concert:

• Tri Way Drive-in: Plymouth

• Lake Shore Drive-in: Monticello

• Tibbs Drive-In: Indianapolis

• Starlite Drive-In: Bloomington

• Moon Lite Drive-In: Terre Haute

• Bel-Air Drive-in: Versailles

• 49’er Drive-in Theatre: Valparaiso

• M.E.L.S. at the Starlite: Thorntown

• Holiday Drive-in: Rockport.

