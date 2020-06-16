WGCL Top Stories

By Keith Klein



The City of Bloomington invites residents to participate in and learn more about the process of redeveloping the current site of IU Health Bloomington Hospital at a virtual town hall public forum tonight at 6 p.m.

The town hall will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook page.

This is the first of four town hall meetings scheduled to engage residents in the site planning process this year. The next meeting will be in early August, with details to come. Community residents can provide input about the redevelopment at any time at the project website at www.bloomingtonhospitalsite.com.

The Monroe County Community School Corp. is providing a space for students to discuss their concerns and issues about racial incidents in the news.

The Real Talk Critical Discussion Series will focus, this summer, on topics like Black Lives Matter, police and how social media can be used for social action. During the virtual series, students can discuss their experiences related to issues that impact them in schools and the community.

The discussions will be moderated by Maresa Murray, associate clinical professor of applied health science at Indiana University, and Rafi Hasan, equity and inclusion coordinator for the MCCSC.

“We felt very strongly that our students need an avenue right now,” said Dr. Markay Winston,” MCCSC’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Registration is open for all sessions, offered to youth ages 12-18. There are five webinars. However, the first session, is for parents, caregivers and educators.

It is a Q&A: How to Talk About Race with Teens. There will be two sessions tomorrow, 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. They will last 90 minutes.

Dr. Winston said the goal of the district is to give students a forum to be able to voice their concerns, suggestions and ideas – this summer.

More information can be found on the Real Talk posting at the MCCSC web site – MCCSC.edu